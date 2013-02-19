FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CRH prices 200 mln SFR 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CRH prices 200 mln SFR 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat SA

(CRH)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.287

Reoffer price 99.537

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

ISIN CH0204477290

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
