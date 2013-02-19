New Issue-KfW adds NZ$50 mln to 2017 bond

February 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date August 16, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 101.295
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes Launched under ther issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total NZ$225 million when fungible
