New Issue-KfW adds NZ$50 mln to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 2:53 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds NZ$50 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

February 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date August 16, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.295

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under ther issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total NZ$225 million when fungible

ISIN XS0817659526

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
