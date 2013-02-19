New Issue-Nippon prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 26, 2020
Coupon 2.150 pct
Reoffer price 99.916
Yield 2.163
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.