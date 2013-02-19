New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2040 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2040
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.868
Reoffer Yield 2.864 pct
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion
euro when fungible
