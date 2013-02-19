New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2040 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2040

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 97.868

Reoffer Yield 2.864 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0884635524

Data supplied by International Insider.