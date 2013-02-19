New Issue- BNG prices 125 mln sfr 2023 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 19, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.182

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN CH0207550010

Data supplied by International Insider.