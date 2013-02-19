New Issue- BNG prices 125 mln sfr 2023 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 19, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 100.182
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
