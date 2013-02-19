FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNG prices 125 mln sfr 2023 bond
February 19, 2013 / 3:23 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- BNG prices 125 mln sfr 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 19, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.182

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN CH0207550010

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
