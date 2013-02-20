New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2018 FRN

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp

Payment Date March 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

Lloyds & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0894488591

