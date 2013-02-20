New Issue-AFD prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Development (AFD)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.711

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the FRTR

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Natixis

Full fees Undisclosed

