New Issue-AFD prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Development (AFD)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.711
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the FRTR
Payment Date February 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Natixis
Full fees Undisclosed
