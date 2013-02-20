FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 01, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.641

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.8bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
