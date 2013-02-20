New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe Generale SFH
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 01, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.641
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.8bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date March 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.