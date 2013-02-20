New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 01, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.641

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.8bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

