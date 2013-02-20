New Issue-Forderbank Bayern adds 50 mln euros to 2018 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower LFA Forderbank Bayern

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 101.6

Payment Date February 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 145 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000LFA1222

Data supplied by International Insider.