New Issue-Rentenbank prices 125 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 125 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date February 27, 2018

Coupon 5.626 pct

Issue price 101.229

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0895805876

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.