New Issue-Rentenbank prices 125 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 125 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date February 27, 2018
Coupon 5.626 pct
Issue price 101.229
Payment Date February 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.