New Issue-Sweden prices $3.0 bln 2018 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sweden
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date February 27, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.786
Spread flat
Underlying govt bond mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.1bp
over the UST
Payment Date February 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme