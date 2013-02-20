FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sweden prices $3.0 bln 2018 bond
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sweden prices $3.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sweden

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date February 27, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.786

Spread flat

Underlying govt bond mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.1bp

over the UST

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
