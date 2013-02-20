FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices $5.0 bln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices $5.0 bln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date April 19, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.679

Reoffer price 99.679

Yield 0.603 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FP48

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
