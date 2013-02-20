New Issue-KfW prices $5.0 bln 2016 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date April 19, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.679

Reoffer price 99.679

Yield 0.603 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FP48

