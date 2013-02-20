New Issue-ICO adds 75 mln euros to 2016 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2016
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 103.662
Yield 3.22 pct
Underlying govt bond 20 basis points
Discount Margin Over SPGB
Payment Date February 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.35 billion
euro when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.