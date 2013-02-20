FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-ICO adds 75 mln euros to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2016

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 103.662

Yield 3.22 pct

Underlying govt bond 20 basis points

Discount Margin Over SPGB

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.35 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0829125847

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

