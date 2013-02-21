New Issue-Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Commerzbank AG
Guarantor SME Commerz SCB GmbH
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.776
Reoffer price 99.776
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.2bp
over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB
& Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.