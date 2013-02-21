New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1RFB97

Data supplied by International Insider.