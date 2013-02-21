New Issue-RLB-NOW prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich Wien AG

(RLB-NOW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 01, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.676

Yield 1.361 pct

Spread 64 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 110.7bp

over the OBL #159

Payment Date March 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, DZ Bank, RLB Niederoesterreich,

Nykredit & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0896158952

