New Issue-Network Rail adds multi tranche deal
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Network Rail adds multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal increased on Thursday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC

Guarantor United Kingdom

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 420 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2027

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 128.513

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct November 2027 UKTi

Notes The issue size will total 3.69 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0307538016

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 195 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2037

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 127.482

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct November 2037 UKTi

Notes The issue size will total 3.94 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0299655448

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 135 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2047

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 124.953

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct November 2047 UKTi

Notes The issue size will total 3.56 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS03322049296

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
