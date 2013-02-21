FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danske Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.392

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.4bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske,

Santander GBM & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0896159257

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.