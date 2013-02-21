New Issue- Volvo Treasury AB prices 500 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 1, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 125bp
Payment Date March 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000-100
Governing Law English
