New Issue- Corio N.V prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Corio N.V

Guarantor Bresta I B.V., Corio Beleggingen I B.V., Corio Management B.V.

and Corio Nederland B.V.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.945

Spread 167 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 207.7bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

ISIN XS0896119384

Data supplied by International Insider.