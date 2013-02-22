New Issue-Aberdeen Asset Mgmt prices $500 mln perp bond

Feb 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

