New Issue-Aberdeen Asset Mgmt prices $500 mln perp bond
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Aberdeen Asset Mgmt prices $500 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
