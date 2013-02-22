New Issue-Aberdeen Asset Mgmt prices $500 mln perp bond

Feb 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
