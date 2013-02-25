FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date March 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1R0501

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.