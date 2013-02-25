New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date March 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1R0501

