New Issue- Nordea Bank AB prices 225 mln sfr 2018 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.588
Reoffer price 100.088
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.