New Issue- Nordea Bank AB prices 225 mln sfr 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Nordea Bank AB prices 225 mln sfr 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.588

Reoffer price 100.088

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0207960649

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
