New Issue- Glorious prices $250 mln 2018 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Glorious Property Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date March 4, 2018
Coupon 13.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citic, Deutsche Bank, Haitong, ICBC,
JPMorgan, RBS & UBS
Ratings Caa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
