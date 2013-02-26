New Issue-Vasakronan adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 29, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100 bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100 bp

Payment Date March 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 325 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005003845

