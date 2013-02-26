New Issue-Vasakronan adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 29, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100 bp
Issue price Undisclosed
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100 bp
Payment Date March 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 325 million Swedish crown
When fungible
