New Issue-Vasakronan adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 29, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100 bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100 bp

Payment Date March 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 325 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005003845

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
