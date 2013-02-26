New Issue- LSH prices 200 mln euro 2019 FRN

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein (LSH)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 5, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date March 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
