New Issue- LSH prices 200 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- LSH prices 200 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein (LSH)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 5, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date March 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SHFM303

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

