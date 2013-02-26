FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA adds $50 mln to 2016 FRN
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EAA adds $50 mln to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price 100.258

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 21.5bp

Payment Date March 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $550 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0880276042

Temp ISIN XS0897848163

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
