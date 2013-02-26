FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 7, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.75

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN EU000A1G0BA4

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
