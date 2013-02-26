FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ADCB prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- ADCB prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited

Guarantor Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date March 6, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.636

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 181.3bp

Over the CT5

ISIN XS0897453907

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date March 6, 2023

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.127

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 273.4bp

Over the CT10

ISIN XS0897453493

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ADCB, Barclays, ING, JPMorgan, NBAD & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
