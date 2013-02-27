New Issue- EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2016 FRN

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date January 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price 99.861

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date March 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0554854967

Data supplied by International Insider.