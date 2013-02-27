FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Danone SA prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Danone SA prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danone SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.574

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89bp

Over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL 165

Payment Date March 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, ING, Mitsubishi, Natixis, RBS & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011437367

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
