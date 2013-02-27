FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 700 mln SEK 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 700 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 07, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Payment Date March 07, 2016

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0898499933

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
