New Issue-Air Liquide prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Borrower Air Liquide SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 6, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.869
Yield 2.390 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.9bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date March 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Natixis & RBS
Ratings A+(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
