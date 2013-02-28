New Issue- DEWA Sukuk prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower DEWA Sukuk 2013 Limited
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 5, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.0 pct
Spread 207.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.4bp
Over the UST
Payment Date March 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ADIB, Citi, DIB, ENBD, RBS & Standard Chartered Bank
Listing Nasdaq Dubai
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Dubai
