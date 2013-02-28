FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- DEWA Sukuk prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- DEWA Sukuk prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower DEWA Sukuk 2013 Limited

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 5, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.0 pct

Spread 207.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.4bp

Over the UST

Payment Date March 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ADIB, Citi, DIB, ENBD, RBS & Standard Chartered Bank

Listing Nasdaq Dubai

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Dubai

ISIN XS0897680558

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.