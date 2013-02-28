New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 05, 2018

Coupon 0.95 pct

Issue price 99.95

Reoffer price 99.95

Yield 0.96 pct

Payment Date March 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL0294

