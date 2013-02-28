New Issue-MACIF prices 250 mln euro 2023 bond

Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower MACIF
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 8, 2023
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 374 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 405.9bp
Over the 2.25 pct October 2022 OAT & 405.9bp
Over the February 2023 DBR
Payment Date March 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing France
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
