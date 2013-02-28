New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.764
Reoffer price 99.764
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, ING,
Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100