New Issue- Daimler AG prices dual tranche deal

Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.982
Reoffer yield 1.006 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, 90.7bp
over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL 159
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 8, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.202
Reoffer yield 2.466 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, 102.4bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Common terms
Payment Date March 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, HSBC, LBBW, SMBC Nikko & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
