New Issue- Westpac prices A$75.5 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Westpac prices A$75.5 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp

Issue Amount A$75.5 million

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 3.44 pct

Issue price 99.98

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0897946330

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
