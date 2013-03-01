FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 150 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 150 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 08, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 12.5bp

Reoffer price 99.982

Payment Date March 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RE4F0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

