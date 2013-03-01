New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 150 mln euro 2016 FRN

March 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date September 08, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 12.5bp
Reoffer price 99.982
Payment Date March 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
