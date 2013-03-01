New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 150 mln euro 2016 FRN

March 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 08, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 12.5bp

Reoffer price 99.982

Payment Date March 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RE4F0

