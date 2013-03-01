New Issue- Pennon Group prices 300 mln stg Perp bond

March 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perp bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Pennon Group Plc

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.531

Spread 574.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 592.6bp

Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date March 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, HSBC & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0899989213

