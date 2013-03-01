FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Pennon Group prices 300 mln stg Perp bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Pennon Group prices 300 mln stg Perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perp bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Pennon Group Plc

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.531

Spread 574.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 592.6bp

Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date March 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, HSBC & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0899989213

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.