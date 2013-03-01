New Issue- Pennon Group prices 300 mln stg Perp bond

March 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perp bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Pennon Group Plc
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 6.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.531
Spread 574.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 592.6bp
Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT
Payment Date March 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, HSBC & RBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
