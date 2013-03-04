New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln stg to 2018 bond

March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.265

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.75 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

