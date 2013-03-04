FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.265

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.75 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

