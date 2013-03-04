FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Swire Properties prices $500 mln 2020 bond
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Swire Properties prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swire Properties MTN Financing Ltd

Guarantor Swire Properties Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 07, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.219

Yield 2.874 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date March 07, 2018

Lead Manager(s) BAML, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hongkong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

