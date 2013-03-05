New Issue-IDBI Bank Ltd prices 250 mln Renminbi 2014 bond

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower IDBI Bank Ltd acting through its Dubai International
Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch
Issue Amount 250 million Renminbi
Maturity Date March 15, 2014
Coupon 3.50 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law English
