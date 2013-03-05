New Issue-IDBI Bank Ltd prices 250 mln Renminbi 2014 bond

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower IDBI Bank Ltd acting through its Dubai International

Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch

Issue Amount 250 million Renminbi

Maturity Date March 15, 2014

Coupon 3.50 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

