New Issue-City Developments prices S$100 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-City Developments prices S$100 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower City Developments Ltd

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date March 14, 2018

Coupon 2.45 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

