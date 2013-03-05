New Issue- ThyssenKrupp adds 350 mln euros to 2018 bond

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower ThyssenKrupp AG

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date August 27, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.625

Spread 287.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Unicredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1R1A91

Data supplied by International Insider.