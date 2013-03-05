FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Skanska prices 1.0 bln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Skanska prices 1.0 bln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Skanska Financial Services AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 195bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005100526

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
