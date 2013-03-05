New Issue- Credit Agricole SA prices dual tranche deal

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.953

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0901338706

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price 100.155

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0901706431

ISIN XS0864870398

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

