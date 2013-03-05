New Issue- Credit Agricole SA prices dual tranche deal

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.953
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Reoffer price 100.155
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0901706431
Common terms
Payment Date March 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue