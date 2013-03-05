New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

March 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.487

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue