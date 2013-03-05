New Issue-BBVA prices 1.5 bln euro 2016 bond

March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU

Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

SA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2016

Coupon 3.20 pct

Reoffer price 99.859

Spread 273 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 319.8

bp over the OBL 159

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN

programme

ISIN XS0901738392

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.